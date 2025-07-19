Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 219,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 92.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 362,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $150.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.20. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

