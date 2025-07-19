Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 27.0% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Shares of MHK opened at $111.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $164.29. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

