M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,066 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $53,453,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $39,986,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $39,434,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 286,962 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 264,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Shares of SMG opened at $66.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.34 and a beta of 2.01.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 528.00%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

