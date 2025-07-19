M&T Bank Corp Buys New Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $10,652,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $15.62 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.86, a PEG ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

