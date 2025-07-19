Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,160 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of CTO Realty Growth worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 91,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,414.94. This trade represents a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Albright purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $64,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 628,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,713,316.35. This represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,800 shares of company stock worth $132,960. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CTO opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $567.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently -370.73%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

