Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 21.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNX Resources

In other CNX Resources news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson bought 10,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.20 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 245,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,509.60. This represents a 4.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.85.

CNX Resources Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

