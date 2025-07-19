Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NOV by 382.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NOV by 172.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NOV by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in NOV by 66.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

