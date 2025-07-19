Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,793 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $62,004,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,720,000 after buying an additional 635,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,913,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after buying an additional 572,531 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,306,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,598,000 after buying an additional 463,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,085,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,422,000 after buying an additional 380,749 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR opened at $40.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. Portland General Electric Company has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.02 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.84%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.94%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

