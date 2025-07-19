Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of FTI Consulting worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $861,845.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,294.20. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $164.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.97. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.75 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $898.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.93 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

