Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 3,492.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 188,222 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Dropbox by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,875,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,366,000 after buying an additional 95,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 255,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 67,805 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 79.66%. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William T. Yoon sold 5,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $157,694.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 245,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,522.78. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $283,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 492,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,849,253.60. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,125 shares of company stock worth $13,222,130 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

