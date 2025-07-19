Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 76,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $6,594,505.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,796,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,146,013.57. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,857. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LMAT opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 16.49.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.