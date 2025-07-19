Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 726.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 44.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 207.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

