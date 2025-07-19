Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,985,000 after purchasing an additional 521,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,088,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,887,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 274,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,205,000 after acquiring an additional 147,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 526,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,398,000 after acquiring an additional 117,961 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Landstar System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.31.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.2%

Landstar System stock opened at $136.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.99 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Landstar System had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

