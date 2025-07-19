Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,225,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,500. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,100. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,620. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.0%

CRUS opened at $103.37 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $147.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $424.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

