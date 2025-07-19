Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GATX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

GATX opened at $154.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.16. GATX Corporation has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.06 million. GATX had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $278,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,262.56. The trade was a 34.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total value of $2,929,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,916.88. This represents a 64.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

