Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $5,761,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $809,863.52. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at $84,359,749.52. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $128,713.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,049.76. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.28.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $587.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.46%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

