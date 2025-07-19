Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. UBS Group raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPXC opened at $177.79 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

