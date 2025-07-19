Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $116,715.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,021.80. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $67,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,993.60. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,751 shares of company stock worth $2,217,761 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 4.3%

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.59. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

