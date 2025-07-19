Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,513,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,870,000 after acquiring an additional 189,843 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 885,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,033,000 after acquiring an additional 39,136 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 366,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $57,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th.

Shares of LOPE opened at $171.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.69 and a 1 year high of $202.28.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $289.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.18 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

