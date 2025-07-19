Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 69,441 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 239.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,441 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $18,048,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $7,482,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 89,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,762.40. This represents a 58.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $859,324.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 805,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,755,039.74. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 683,452 shares of company stock worth $36,247,465. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

View Our Latest Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.