Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 134,562 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Harmonic worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,063,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,368,000 after purchasing an additional 235,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,788,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,128 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 9,004.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,719,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,996 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,383,000 after purchasing an additional 175,133 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,335,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.25 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

