Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,773,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 7,225.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after buying an additional 355,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

