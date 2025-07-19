Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 14,191 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,191 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in FOX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FOX by 55.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in FOX by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. Fox Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. The trade was a 22.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

