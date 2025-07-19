Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,536 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Glacier Bancorp worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBCI. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GBCI. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $45.69 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.