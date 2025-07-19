Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,429 Shares of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ChampionX worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 8.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 918,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,360,000 after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. ChampionX Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $864.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.59 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Corporation will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

