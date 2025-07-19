Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 254 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,919,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after buying an additional 91,690 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 618,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 560,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,138,000 after acquiring an additional 181,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,370,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $246.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.30 and a 200-day moving average of $266.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.43 and a 1 year high of $387.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 85.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

