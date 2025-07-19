Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,602 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,528,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,096,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,528,000 after acquiring an additional 96,059 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,232,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,166 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,776,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,615 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,777,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,184,000 after acquiring an additional 571,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Pickering Energy Partners cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.16.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.38 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

