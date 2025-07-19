Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,173 Shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cognex worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cognex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.47. Cognex Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

