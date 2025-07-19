Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Littelfuse worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 228.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 105.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 33.5% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 5,642.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $234.48 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $275.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.78 and its 200-day moving average is $214.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.37. Littelfuse had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $554.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total value of $291,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062.50. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

