Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 367 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.3%

CBOE opened at $238.45 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.32 and a twelve month high of $239.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.21 and a 200-day moving average of $216.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $227.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

