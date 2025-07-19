Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Dodge & Cox increased its position in SBA Communications by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SBA Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,411,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,549,000 after purchasing an additional 134,624 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,883,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,762,000 after purchasing an additional 432,644 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.31.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $233.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.92 and its 200 day moving average is $220.32. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1 year low of $192.55 and a 1 year high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.