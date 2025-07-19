Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 391 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of H. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 679,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,677,000 after buying an additional 480,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,132,000 after buying an additional 441,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $61,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $43,953,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 173,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 53,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $7,083,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $521,510.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,806.68. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,111 shares of company stock valued at $49,273,516 in the last ninety days. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on H. Melius Research raised Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.63.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE H opened at $147.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.43 and a 12 month high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

