Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 466 Shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,673,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,901,905,000 after purchasing an additional 99,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,220,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CDW by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,538,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,848,000 after purchasing an additional 574,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CDW by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,414,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $420,149,000 after acquiring an additional 575,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

CDW Stock Down 0.2%

CDW stock opened at $179.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. CDW Corporation has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $237.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.78.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

