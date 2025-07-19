Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,984 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 231,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 59,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $623,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,991.68. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 326,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,375 shares of company stock worth $3,049,277. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Argus set a $17.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.