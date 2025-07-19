Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 539 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 399,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,955,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $150.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.76. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.43 and a 52 week high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

