Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,511 Shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FMC worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FMC by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,037,000 after purchasing an additional 48,431 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FMC by 608.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,368 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of FMC by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. FMC Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $68.55.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 88.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of FMC from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

