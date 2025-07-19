Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 563 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 54.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 24.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the first quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.20.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Down 0.2%

MSA opened at $174.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52 week low of $127.86 and a 52 week high of $197.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.23.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.60 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $4,839,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 35,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,710,889.32. This represents a 45.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

