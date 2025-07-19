Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,893 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Ichor worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ichor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,114.84. This trade represents a 3.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $776.23 million, a P/E ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $37.41.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $244.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.95 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

