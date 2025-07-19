Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 915 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of AAON by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.66, for a total value of $824,501.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,602.06. This represents a 23.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,617.92. This represents a 70.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,823 shares of company stock worth $7,122,451. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAON

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.64. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.95.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. AAON had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.