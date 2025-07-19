Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 930 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,930,000 after purchasing an additional 908,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,089,000 after purchasing an additional 730,408 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,548,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,214,000 after purchasing an additional 473,909 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 31,181.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,970,000 after purchasing an additional 268,785 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 273.3% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 293,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 214,926 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.3%

ARW stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.28. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.40%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Electronics

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $178,444.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361.39. The trade was a 93.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $606,075.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,309.05. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,062 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.