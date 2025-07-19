Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 941 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter worth $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $9,129,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,899,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,274,948.80. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $111,466,342 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of K opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

