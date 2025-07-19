Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 131,246.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,018,000 after buying an additional 385,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,954,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,327,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 214,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $713,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,197.24 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,175.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,194.11.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. The company had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,191.60. This represents a 89.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MTD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,280.90.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

