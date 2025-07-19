Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 999 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Science Applications International worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $63,572,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,412,000 after purchasing an additional 464,989 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,909,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 443,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,413,000 after purchasing an additional 179,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $18,694,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.73.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average is $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

