Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,207,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 36,711.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 56,536 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $188,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,314.40. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,730. The trade was a 74.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,768 shares of company stock worth $3,841,417. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE WTS opened at $251.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.59 and a 52 week high of $260.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.29.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.25. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

