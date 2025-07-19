Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 400.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at $56,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 140.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 66.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.89.

AGCO Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $107.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is -14.87%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

