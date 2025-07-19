Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fortive by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,294,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,480,000 after acquiring an additional 103,015 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,493,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,290. This represents a 21.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Fortive Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE FTV opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. Fortive Corporation has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $83.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.