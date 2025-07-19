New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 612,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,650 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FWRG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $16.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 99.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $282.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,500,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $66,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,689,784 shares in the company, valued at $215,939,824.80. This trade represents a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRG. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 target price on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

View Our Latest Report on First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.