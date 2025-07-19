New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Knife River were worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River in the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knife River by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Knife River by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNF stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.94. Knife River Corporation has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $108.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.95.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

