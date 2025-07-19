New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $253.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JLL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

