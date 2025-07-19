New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 232,835 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,835 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Amentum worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMTM. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Amentum in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amentum in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Amentum by 380.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Amentum by 31,328.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amentum in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMTM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

Shares of AMTM opened at $25.23 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

